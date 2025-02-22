ONEOK Earnings Preview: Recent $OKE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ONEOK ($OKE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,799,839,473 and earnings of $1.53 per share.

ONEOK Insider Trading Activity

ONEOK insiders have traded $OKE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATTYE L MOORE sold 3,379 shares for an estimated $310,901

ONEOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 723 institutional investors add shares of ONEOK stock to their portfolio, and 649 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

