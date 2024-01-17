News & Insights

Markets
OKE

ONEOK Boosts Dividend; To Buy Back $2 Bln Of Shares

January 17, 2024 — 10:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) increased its quarterly dividend to 99 cents per share, an increase of 3.7%. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.96 per share. The dividend is payable February 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 30, 2024.

ONEOK expects to target an annual dividend growth rate ranging between 3% to 4%.

ONEOK's board has also authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and targets it to be largely utilized over the next four years.

ONEOK noted that it has also opportunistically repurchased about $300 million of face value of its outstanding notes at a discount to par value during the fourth quarter of 2023 and finished the year with about $340 million of cash on hand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.