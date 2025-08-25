Markets
ENB

ONEOK Announces Eiger Express Pipeline JV To Transport Natural Gas Production From Permian Basin

August 25, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), WhiteWater, MPLX LP (MPLX) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB), through the existing Matterhorn joint venture - Matterhorn JV, announced a new natural gas pipeline to transport growing natural gas production from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast region. The approximately 450-mile, 42-inch Eiger Express Pipeline is designed to transport up to approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Katy area near Houston, Texas.

The Eiger Express Pipeline joint venture is owned 70% by the Matterhorn JV, 15% by ONEOK and 15% by MPLX. ONEOK's total ownership interest in the pipeline is 25.5%. The Matterhorn JV is owned by WhiteWater, ONEOK, MPLX and Enbridge. WhiteWater will construct and operate the pipeline, which is expected to be completed in mid-2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENB
MPLX
OKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.