ONEOK Acquires Remaining 49.9% Interest In Delaware G&P From NGP XI Midstream For $940 Mln

June 03, 2025 — 08:40 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced the acquisition of the remaining 49.9% interest in Delaware G&P LLC from NGP XI Midstream Holdings, L.L.C. for $940 million. The deal price consists of $530 million in cash and $410 million in ONEOK common stock.

The Delaware Basin JV owns natural gas gathering and processing facilities in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, with a total processing capacity of more than 700 million cubic feet per day. Following the close of the transaction on May 28, 2025, ONEOK became the sole owner of Delaware Basin JV.

