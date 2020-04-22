ONEOK About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OKE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/24/20, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.935, payable on 5/14/20. As a percentage of OKE's recent stock price of $27.23, this dividend works out to approximately 3.43%, so look for shares of ONEOK Inc to trade 3.43% lower — all else being equal — when OKE shares open for trading on 4/24/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OKE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.16 per share, with $78.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.07.

In Wednesday trading, ONEOK Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.