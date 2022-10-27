ONEOK About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OKE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/22, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.935, payable on 11/14/22. As a percentage of OKE's recent stock price of $59.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of ONEOK Inc to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when OKE shares open for trading on 10/31/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OKE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKE's low point in its 52 week range is $50.50 per share, with $75.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.20.

In Thursday trading, ONEOK Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

