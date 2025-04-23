OneMedNet Partners with Protege to Enhance Real-Time Access to Multimodal Patient Data for AI Development in Healthcare

OneMedNet partners with Protege to enhance AI access to multimodal patient data for improved healthcare solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

OneMedNet has announced a strategic partnership with Protege, an AI training data platform, to provide real-time access to multimodal patient data for AI developers and researchers in the healthcare sector. This collaboration will enable the use of OneMedNet's extensive datasets, which include deep clinical data like medical imaging and various diagnostic modalities, enhancing the depth and adaptability of AI models aimed at improving patient outcomes. By integrating OneMedNet's resources with Protege's platform, the partnership aims to set a new standard for data quality and accessibility in AI-driven healthcare innovation. Both companies express excitement about the potential of this alliance to facilitate the development of advanced AI solutions across different healthcare applications.

Potential Positives

OneMedNet has formed a strategic partnership with Protege, expanding access to high-quality datasets for AI developers and researchers in the healthcare sector.

This collaboration enhances the potential for developing more precise and clinically relevant AI models, ultimately improving patient outcomes and fostering medical breakthroughs.

OneMedNet's data will provide deep clinical information beyond traditional electronic health records, including diverse modalities such as medical imaging and ECG, which advocates innovation in AI-driven healthcare.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding OneMedNet's future performance and strategic direction, highlighting potential risks that could impact the company's growth and revenue.



The press release mentions competitive environment and market needs, suggesting possible challenges OneMedNet may face in maintaining its position within the AI and healthcare data industries.



There is a reference to risks associated with investing in Bitcoin, which may raise concerns over financial stability and the potential volatility of OneMedNet's strategies.

FAQ

What is the partnership between OneMedNet and Protege?

OneMedNet and Protege have partnered to provide real-time, multimodal patient data for AI developers and researchers.

How does this collaboration benefit AI in healthcare?

The partnership enhances access to diverse datasets, enabling the development of precise and clinically relevant AI models to improve patient outcomes.

What types of data will OneMedNet provide?

OneMedNet will provide deep clinical data including medical imaging, ECG, EEG, and longitudinal patient records beyond traditional EHR datasets.

How does Protege contribute to this partnership?

Protege facilitates seamless data exchange, connecting data holders with AI developers to support the creation of impactful AI solutions.

What industries beyond healthcare can benefit from OneMedNet's data?

OneMedNet’s data can also be applied in finance, retail, and telecom, promoting innovation while ensuring data privacy through anonymization.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ONMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $ONMD stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet, a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data, has announced a strategic partnership with Protege, the AI training data platform, to enable real-time access, multimodal patient data for AI developers and researchers. Through this collaboration, OneMedNet’s data will be made available via Protege, expanding access to high-quality datasets for building next-generation AI solutions in healthcare.





This partnership unlocks the potential for more precise, adaptive, and clinically relevant AI models that enhance patient outcomes and drive medical breakthroughs. By delivering up-to-date, multimodal data, OneMedNet expands its reach into the domain of AI-ready data for healthcare intelligence. Partnering with Protege is strategically significant because the AI tech community uses Protege to source data, from large tech companies to many more growing at every stage of maturity.





OneMedNet delivers real-time longitudinal patient records that go far beyond traditional electronic health record (EHR) data sets. Through this collaboration, AI models can be powered by deep clinical data, including medical imaging, electrocardiograms (ECG), electroencephalograms (EEG), and other critical modalities — ensuring a diverse, dynamic, and truly representative dataset.





”We’re excited to offer OneMedNet data to our broad community of AI builders, as the depth and breadth of systems and modalities represented in the dataset enable data requests from the simple to the complex to be fulfilled quickly and efficiently,” said Bobby Samuels, CEO and Co-Founder of Protege.





“This collaboration represents a major step forward in AI-driven healthcare innovation. Together, we are setting a new standard for data quality, diversity, and real-time accessibility,” said Aaron Green, President & CEO, OneMedNet.





About Protege





Protege is the platform for AI training data, enabling seamless and compliant data exchange. By empowering data holders and connecting them with AI developers, Protege supports the creation of thoughtful AI solutions. Learn more at



www.withprotege.ai



.





About OneMedNet Corporation





OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.





Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.





Learn more at





www.onemednet.com





.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin’s volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.





Protege Contact





press@withprotege.ai





OneMedNet Contacts:





Michael Wong, VP Marketing





Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com





SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.