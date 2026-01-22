BioTech
OneMedNet Jumps On Aiding MlHealth 360 Get FDA Clearance For Scaida BrainCT-ICH

January 22, 2026 — 11:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) announced that its multimodal clinical data helped partner mlHealth 360 in obtaining the FDA clearance for Scaida BrainCT-ICH, an AI-powered software that quickly detects intracranial hemorrhage from head CT scans.

According to mlHealth 360, Scaida BrainCT-ICH leverages artificial intelligence to analyse head CT images and identify suspected intracranial haemorrhage in approximately 5.97 seconds after image acquisition, enabling faster clinical triage and encouraging timely decision-making in acute care settings.

OneMedNet's regulatory-grade Real-World Data spanning longitudinal electronic medical records (EMR), diagnostic imaging, and associated clinical reports, played a critical role in supporting model development, validation, and regulatory submission.

Aaron Green, CEO and President of OneMedNet, stated," Seeing OneMedNet's regulatory-grade Real-World Data—enriched with medical imaging and EMR context—contribute directly to an FDA-cleared solution reinforces the value of high-quality data in accelerating meaningful innovation."

Over the year, ONMD traded in the range of $0.30 and $4.22. The stock is up nearly 7% at $0.92.

