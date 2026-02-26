BioTech
ONMD

OneMedNet Expands Autoimmune Data Through ViuHealth Partnership; Shares Up

February 26, 2026 — 11:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) has formed a new partnership with ViuHealth to expand its autoimmune disease dataset, a move the company says will strengthen its real-world data platform and boost recurring revenue opportunities for life sciences and AI customers.

The collaboration will add ViuHealth's continuous, long-term autoimmune patient data to OneMedNet's iRWD platform, which is built on Palantir Foundry. This includes information on patient symptoms, treatment patterns, flare-ups, and outcomes- details that pharmaceutical companies often need when developing new therapies for chronic autoimmune conditions.

OneMedNet said the expanded dataset will help drugmakers identify patient groups more quickly, support label-expansion studies, train AI models, and generate evidence needed for pricing and reimbursement decisions. Autoimmune diseases affect an estimated 8% of the U.S. population, creating strong demand for deeper, more reliable real-world data.

The company added that partnerships like this support its shift toward subscription-based revenue, as life sciences customers increasingly seek ongoing access to specialized datasets rather than one-time purchases.

ONMD has traded between $0.30 and $4.22 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.74, up 14.88%

