OneMedNet Corporation Raises Approximately $3.7 Million in Private Placement Transactions

OneMedNet Corporation raised approximately $3.7 million through private placements to support working capital and reduce liabilities.

OneMedNet Corporation announced it has secured approximately $3.7 million through private placements of common stock at a price of $0.42 per share, with participation from some founders and directors. The proceeds will be utilized for working capital and other corporate purposes. The private placements, which completed around June 19, 2025, were conducted in compliance with Nasdaq regulations. Additionally, the company has taken measures to strengthen its balance sheet by settling approximately $11 million of current liabilities, reducing total liabilities by about 60%. OneMedNet aims to use these strategies to continue expanding its innovative Real-World Data services across healthcare and other industries.

Potential Positives

OneMedNet secured approximately $3.7 million in gross proceeds from private placement transactions, which will support working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company achieved a 60% reduction in total liabilities, settling or converting approximately $11.0 million of current liabilities, thereby strengthening its balance sheet.

Participation from the company's founders and directors in the private placement increases confidence in the firm's future direction and stability.

OneMedNet's commitment to register shares with the SEC reflects a proactive approach towards compliance and transparency with investors.

Potential Negatives

The private placement at $0.42 per share may indicate a lack of confidence among public investors, as it involves accredited investors only and does not attract wider market participation.

The company has taken significant steps to reduce its liabilities, which may suggest ongoing financial distress or instability.

The press release highlights a speculative Bitcoin investment strategy, which carries inherent risks and could raise concerns among investors about the company's financial management.

FAQ

What recent financial transactions did OneMedNet Corporation announce?

OneMedNet announced private placement transactions resulting in approximately $3.7 million in gross proceeds at $0.42 per share.

How will OneMedNet use the funds raised?

The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

What steps has OneMedNet taken to strengthen its balance sheet?

OneMedNet settled or converted approximately $11.0 million of current liabilities, reducing total liabilities by 60% since March 31, 2025.

What is the focus of OneMedNet's data platform?

OneMedNet's iRWD™ platform focuses on unlocking regulatory-grade imaging Real-World Data from over 1,400 healthcare sites.

What sectors benefit from OneMedNet's data solutions?

OneMedNet's data supports healthcare, finance, retail, and telecom industries, providing insights and enabling secure data sharing.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), the leading provider of regulatory-grade imaging Real-World Data (iRWD), today announced that it has entered into agreements with accredited investors in private placement transactions at $0.42 per share of common stock that resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $3.7 million, before deducting fees and expenses payable by the Company. Certain Company’s founders and directors participated in the private placement transactions.





OneMedNet intends to use the proceeds of these private placements for working capital and general corporate purposes. The private placements closed on or about June 19, 2025, and the price per share of common stock sold in these private placements exceeded the minimum price requirement under Nasdaq rules.





During the second quarter of 2025, the Company took additional steps to strengthen its balance sheet and enable it to continue its strategy of adding Bitcoin to the balance sheet:







Settling approximately $3.26 million of deferred underwriter fees payable to the underwriter in the Company’s business combination transaction.



Settling approximately $1.08 million additional trade payables and other amounts owed by the Company.



Obtaining notices from the Company’s noteholders to convert approximately $6.56 million of their principal and interest into Company common stock.



Redeeming for cash the remaining $250,000 outstanding under the Company’s original convertible promissory note previously issued to Yorkville Advisors Global in June 2024, which contained certain discounted conversion features.







As a result of these actions, the Company settled or converted approximately $11.0 million of the Company’s current liabilities, representing a 60% reduction in the Company’s total liabilities outstanding as of March 31, 2025.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.





The offer and sale of the securities in the private placement transactions described above are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The Company agreed to register the shares issued in these private placements with the SEC.







About OneMedNet Corporation







OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.





Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.





Learn more at



www.onemednet.com









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin’s volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.







OneMedNet Contacts:







Michael Wong, VP of Marketing





Email:



michael.wong@onemednet.com







SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION



