OneMedNet Corporation Appoints Dr. Kenneth Alleyne as Chair of Audit Committee

OneMedNet Corporation appoints Dr. Kenneth Alleyne to Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee.

OneMedNet Corporation has announced the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Alleyne to its Board of Directors, where he will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee. Dr. Alleyne, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and healthcare consultant, brings valuable expertise in healthcare, insurance, and corporate governance, having co-founded multiple healthcare organizations and served as a seed investor in healthcare technology. His leadership is expected to enhance OneMedNet's iRWD™ platform, particularly in delivering insights for the orthopedics sector and improving ties with medical device companies. OneMedNet is focused on revolutionizing access to Real-World Data through its AI-driven platform, which supports innovation across various healthcare fields.

Dr. Kenneth Alleyne's appointment to the Board of Directors introduces significant expertise in healthcare, insurance, investment, and corporate governance, which can enhance OneMedNet’s strategic direction.

His role as Chair of the Audit Committee may improve financial oversight and governance practices within the company.

Dr. Alleyne's extensive background in healthcare innovation could accelerate the development of OneMedNet’s iRWD™ platform, particularly in the high-spend orthopedic sector.

The addition of a leader with experience in both insurance and healthcare innovation may strengthen OneMedNet’s offerings to insurance companies, providing them with actionable insights and potential cost savings.

Despite the positive spin on Dr. Alleyne's appointment, the press release lacks details on current financial performance and projections, which could raise concerns about the firm's stability and growth prospects.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" alongside factors related to Bitcoin investment could signal potential volatility and risks that may not align with the company's core operations, introducing uncertainty for investors.

The focus on enhancing ties with the medical device sector may indicate past deficiencies in partnerships that could impact the effectiveness of OneMedNet’s iRWD™ platform if not addressed properly.

Who is Dr. Kenneth Alleyne?

Dr. Kenneth Alleyne is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and the new Chair of the Audit Committee at OneMedNet.

What role will Dr. Alleyne serve at OneMedNet?

Dr. Alleyne will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee, bringing expertise in healthcare and corporate governance.

What is OneMedNet's iRWD™ platform?

OneMedNet's iRWD™ platform is a Real World Data platform that harnesses data from over 1,400 healthcare sites for innovative solutions.

What industries does OneMedNet's technology impact?

OneMedNet's technology impacts healthcare, finance, retail, and telecom by anonymizing data and providing actionable insights.

How does OneMedNet support healthcare innovation?

OneMedNet supports healthcare innovation through its proprietary AI that unlocks data, enhance patient care, and fuels breakthroughs across various sectors.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet”), the leading Real World Data platform powered by AI-driven de-identification, announces the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Alleyne to its Board of Directors. A board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, Dr. Alleyne will assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee, bringing extensive expertise in healthcare, insurance, investment, and corporate governance to the organization.





Dr. Alleyne is the managing partner of HartHaven Partners, a healthcare consulting firm supporting private equity and venture capital firms. He co-founded NextLevel Health Partners and Zing Healthcare, driving transformative initiatives in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage demonstrating his deep experience in the insurance sector. Additionally, he is a seed investor and served as founding chief medical officer of VirtualHealth, a platform managing over 10 million lives, and co-founder and CEO of Fizio Health, an AI-powered remote physical therapy solution. With this dual expertise, Dr. Alleyne is uniquely positioned to provide strategic guidance to OneMedNet’s board in shaping innovative products tailored to the insurance and orthopedics sectors.





A graduate of Williams College, Dr. Alleyne completed his medical training at Wake Forest University, followed by residencies and fellowships at Howard University Hospital, Yale University, and the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology.





“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alleyne to our board and as Chair of the Audit Committee,” said Jeffrey Yu, MD, Founder and Chairman of OneMedNet. “His proven leadership in healthcare innovation and insurance will supercharge OneMedNet’s mission. Ken’s vast orthopedic expertise will help us enhance our iRWD™ platform to deliver cutting-edge solutions, deepen ties with medical device leaders in the orthopedics space, and empower insurance companies with actionable insights and cost savings—particularly in orthopedics, a critical high-spend area.”







About OneMedNet Corporation







OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.





Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin’s volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.







OneMedNet Contacts:







Michael Wong, VP Marketing





Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com





SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION



