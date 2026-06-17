OneMain vs. Upstart: Which Consumer Loan Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

OneMain maintains a robust physical presence with over 1,300 branches and consistent profitability in the nonprime lending market.

Upstart uses proprietary artificial intelligence to automate credit decisions, delivering rapid revenue growth through a network of banking partners.

Is the established branch-based lender or the tech-driven marketplace the better choice for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than OneMain ›

Should you prioritize the steady returns of an established lender or the high-growth potential of an AI disruptor? Comparing OneMain (NYSE:OMF) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) helps determine which fits your individual goals.

OneMain focuses on personal loans for nonprime borrowers through a massive network of physical branches and digital tools. Upstart operates as a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to help banks and credit unions price risk more accurately. Both companies facilitate consumer credit but utilize radically different business models to reach their target markets.

The case for OneMain

OneMain provides personal loans and credit products to nonprime consumers through its extensive network of 1,300 branches and online platforms. The company operates in the consumer credit market and is a notable player among financial stocks. By focusing on personalized service and a local presence, it reaches borrowers who may have limited options through traditional banking channels.

For FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $6.2 billion, representing an increase of roughly 9.1% over the previous year. The company reported net income of approximately $783 million, resulting in a net margin of nearly 12.5%. This performance reflects a steady recovery in earnings compared to the prior two fiscal years.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 6.7x. This metric indicates that the company's total debt is approximately 6.7 times its shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow, which represents cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $3.1 billion in FY 2025.

The case for Upstart

Upstart operates an AI-driven marketplace that connects consumers with more than 100 banks and credit unions to facilitate various loan products. The company relies heavily on a small group of partners, with three entities originating roughly 83% of its loans and contributing about 61% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue surged by nearly 59% to reach nearly $1.1 billion. This growth allowed the company to return to profitability, reporting net income of roughly $53.6 million. This resulted in a net margin of close to 5.0%, a significant improvement over the net losses recorded in the previous two years.

As of December 2025, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 2.3x. Its current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, was roughly 3.0x. For the fiscal year, Upstart reported negative free cash flow of approximately -$166.1 million.

Risk profile comparison

OneMain faces significant risks from adverse macroeconomic conditions that could disproportionately impact its nonprime borrower base. The company also navigates intense competition from larger financial institutions, such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), which have a lower cost of funds. Furthermore, strict oversight from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could lead to increased compliance costs or regulatory penalties.

Upstart is highly dependent on institutional investors and a few key lending partners to maintain its loan volume and revenue. Its proprietary AI models pose a risk of pricing errors if they fail to adapt quickly to rapid economic shifts. Additionally, the company faces growing competition from other financial technology firms such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Valuation comparison

OneMain currently offers a significantly lower Forward P/E than its rival, making it a potentially attractive option for value-oriented investors.

Metric OneMain Upstart Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 7.8x 35.1x 16.6x P/S ratio 1.4x 3.1x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While both companies take radically different approaches to providing loans, each business is ultimately dependent on the same thing: the financial health of the average American consumer.

As a business with a greater focus on subprime lending, OneMain is more susceptible to the weaker part of the ‘K-shaped’ economy, where the very wealthiest are thriving while everyone else is in worse financial condition. While that can boost the need for loans, it also heightens the risk of loan defaults by OneMain borrowers. The company hedges this a bit by packaging and selling batches of its loans, such as auto receivables, to other parties.

Upstart, meanwhile, competes for a slightly more upmarket customer base with AI-powered lending models designed to provide near-instantaneous loan offers that accurately reflect risk for the lender. Don’t let the AI nature of the process allow you to overlook what could be very real risks to the modeling: AI may not be able to accurately price loans in changing economic conditions, and, in the long run, regulators may take a closer look at AI lending for bias, given the large amounts of information such systems may consume, and which might violate fairness in lending standards

OneMain is cheaper on a valuation basis, but the company saw an uptick in delinquencies in the first part of the year. While it expects that to decline, it’s an immediate risk. Upstart, meanwhile, is likely more insulated given its slightly higher-quality consumer base. The nearly 36% revenue rise expected for 2026, to more than $1.4 billion, compared to OneMain’s expected 10% revenue rise, gives Upstart the nod.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.