OneMain reports Q3 EPS $1.31, consensus $1.14

October 30, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $1.5B, consensus $1.06B. Reports Q3 book value per share $26.87. “OneMain (OMF) delivered excellent performance for the quarter with strong originations and revenue growth and continued improvements in credit trends,” said Doug Shulman, chairman and CEO of OneMain. “Our investments in technology, data science and new products position us well to drive shareholder value now and in the future.”

