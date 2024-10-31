OneMain price target raised to $63 from $60 at Compass Point

Compass Point raised the firm’s price target on OneMain (OMF) to $63 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. With an inflection in capital generation expected in FY25, which could carry through to FY26, and an “impressive dividend yield” of about 8% that could become “increasingly well covered,” the firm believes OneMain shares “present a very good total return at these levels and should continue to outperform,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OMF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.