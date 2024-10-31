News & Insights

Stocks

OneMain price target raised to $62 from $60 at JMP Securities

October 31, 2024 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on OneMain (OMF) to $62 from $60 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Credit dynamics are showing signs of improvement even with the updated outlook as the portfolio continues to rebalance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Underwriting remains constrained, though volumes and portfolio growth were stronger than expected, and yield growth should be impacted by mix-shift over time, while recent pricing changes should “burn in” over the coming quarters, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OMF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.