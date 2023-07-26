OneMain (OMF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, OneMain Holdings (OMF) reported revenue of $873 million, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was -18.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneMain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net charge-off ratio : 7.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.6%.

: 7.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.6%. Net Interest Income : $873 million compared to the $883.92 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $873 million compared to the $883.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. Other income : $33 million versus $34.82 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $33 million versus $34.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Investment : $27 million compared to the $25.37 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $27 million compared to the $25.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses : $394 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $445.45 million.

: $394 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $445.45 million. Insurance : $112 million compared to the $112.23 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $112 million compared to the $112.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. Total other revenues: $185 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.91 million.

Shares of OneMain have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.