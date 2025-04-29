OneMain (OMF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, OneMain Holdings (OMF) reported revenue of $996 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $987.07 million, representing a surprise of +0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OneMain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net charge-off ratio (Consumer and Insurance Segment) : 7.8% compared to the 8.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.8% compared to the 8.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Insurance : $110 million versus $114.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $110 million versus $114.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $996 million compared to the $987.38 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $996 million compared to the $987.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. Other income : $41 million versus $42.11 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $41 million versus $42.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Investment : $26 million versus $22.63 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $26 million versus $22.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses : $540 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $523.01 million.

: $540 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $523.01 million. Total other revenues : $188 million compared to the $181.35 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $188 million compared to the $181.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. Gain on sales of finance receivables: $16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.50 million.

Shares of OneMain have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

