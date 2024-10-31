OneMain management to meet with JMP Securities

Meeting to be held in the Midwest on November 6 hosted by JMP Securities.
Read More on OMF:
- OneMain price target raised to $62 from $58 at RBC Capital
- OneMain price target raised to $63 from $60 at Compass Point
- OneMain price target raised to $62 from $59 at TD Cowen
- OneMain price target raised to $62 from $60 at JMP Securities
- OneMain price target raised to $52 from $49 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.