OneMain Holdings Stock Gains 1.3% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Provisions Dip

Shares of OneMain Holdings OMF gained 1.3% following the release of its second-quarter 2025 results. Second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. Moreover, the bottom line increased 42.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in net interest income (“NII”) and other revenues. Also, a decline in provisions was a tailwind. However, a rise in total other expenses was an undermining factor.



After considering non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders (on a GAAP basis) was $167 million, up from $71 million in the prior-year quarter.

OMF’s NII Improves, Expenses Rise

NII rose 10.8% from the prior-year quarter to $1.02 billion. The increase was primarily driven by higher net finance receivables and improved yield.



Total other revenues were $176 million, up 1.1% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was driven by an increase in gains on sales of finance receivables and other revenues.



Total other expenses rose 10.3% year over year to $473 million on account of higher operating expenses, and insurance policy benefits and claims.

OneMain Holdings’ Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

The provision for finance receivable losses was $511 million, down 11.1% from the prior-year quarter. In the reported quarter, OneMain Holdings recorded net charge-offs of $445 million, down 10.3% from the prior-year quarter.



However, the company reported 30-89-day delinquencies of $706 million, up 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. The allowance ratio of 11.54% was up from 11.46% in the prior-year quarter.

OMF’s Net Finance Receivables & Debt Increases

As of June 30, 2025, net finance receivables amounted to $23.9 billion, up 2.3% from the prior quarter end. Long-term debt increased 2.6% from the prior quarter end to $22.1 billion.

OneMain Holdings’ Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 460 thousand shares for $21 million.

Our View on OMF

OneMain Holdings’ efforts to grow credit card and auto finance loans alongside strategic acquisitions are expected to support its financials. A decent balance sheet and liquidity position are other positives. However, rising expenses and deteriorating asset quality are woes.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

Currently, OneMain Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of OMF’s Peers

Ally Financial’s ALLY second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. Further, the bottom line reflected a jump of 35.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Ally’s results benefited from a rise in net finance revenues and other revenues. Further, lower non-interest expenses and reduced provision provided support. However, declines in net finance receivables, and loans and deposits were the undermining factors for ALLY.



Capital One’s COF second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.48 per share widely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83. The bottom line also compared favorably with $4.06 in the prior quarter.



Capital One’s results benefited from higher net interest income and non-interest income. Also, loans and deposits improved in the quarter. However, the increase in expenses and jump in provisions were undermining factors.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.