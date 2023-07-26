OneMain Holdings Slides After Reporting Lower Profit For Q2

(RTTNews) - OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a fall in second-quarter profit, compared to the previous year.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $103 million compared to $108 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis earnings were $0.85, down from $1.67 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $45.17, down 5.96 percent from the previous close of $48.04 on a volume of 695,806.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.