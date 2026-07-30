OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings in Line, Stock Gains as NII Rises Y/Y

Shares of OneMain Holdings OMF gained 1.1% following the release of its second-quarter 2026 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share in the consumer and insurance (C&I) segment matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were primarily driven by an increase in net interest income (NII) and other revenues. A sequential increase in net finance receivables was another positive for the company. However, higher total other expenses and provisions hurt the results to an extent.



After considering non-recurring items, net income (on a GAAP basis) was $152 million, down 9% from the prior-year quarter.

OMF’s NII Improves, Expenses Rise

NII rose 6.8% from the prior-year quarter to $1.09 billion.



Total other revenues were $207 million, up 17.6% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was led by an increase in insurance income, investment income and other income.



Total other expenses rose 4% year over year to $492 million on account of higher operating expenses.

OneMain Holdings’ Credit Quality Worsens

The provision for finance receivable losses was $610 million, up 19.4% from the prior-year quarter. In the reported quarter, OneMain Holdings registered net charge-offs of $506 million, up 13.7% from the prior-year quarter.



The company reported 30-89-day delinquencies of $725 million, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. The allowance ratio of 11.63% was up from 11.54% in the prior-year quarter.

OMF’s Net Finance Receivables & Debt Rise

As of June 30, 2026, net finance receivables amounted to $25.1 billion, up 2.9% from the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt increased 1.7% from the prior-quarter end to $22.8 billion.

OneMain Holdings’ Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.58 million shares of common stock for $32 million.

Our View on OMF

Rising expenses due to higher compensation and other operating expenses are expected to continue to hamper OneMain Holdings’ profitability. Weakening asset quality remains another major near-term headwind. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to grow credit card and auto finance loans alongside acquisitions are expected to support its financials.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

Currently, OneMain Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of OMF’s Peers

Capital One’s COF second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.81 per share significantly outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85. The bottom line was up from $5.48 in the prior-year quarter.



COF’s results benefited from a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, along with a substantial decline in provisions. Loan growth and improvement in net interest margin (NIM) were other positives. However, higher expenses and a sequential decline in deposits were undermining factors.



Ally Financial’s ALLY second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. However, the bottom line reflected a 22% jump from the year-ago quarter.



ALLY’s results were primarily hampered by higher expenses and provisions. However, growth in net financing revenues and other revenues, an increase in loan balances, and an improvement in NIM offered support to some extent.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.