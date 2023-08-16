OneMain Holdings (OMF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.87, changing hands as low as $39.76 per share. OneMain Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.77 per share, with $48.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.80.

