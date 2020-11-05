OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80.69% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.44, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMF was $37.44, representing a -23.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.92 and a 206.63% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

OMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). OMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.67. Zacks Investment Research reports OMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.38%, compared to an industry average of -8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 3.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OMF at 1.68%.

