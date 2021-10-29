OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.7, the dividend yield is 5.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMF was $52.7, representing a -16.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.19 and a 53.91% increase over the 52 week low of $34.24.

OMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). OMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.5. Zacks Investment Research reports OMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 75.05%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the omf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 1.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OMF at 3.3%.

