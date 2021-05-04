OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -82.28% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.17, the dividend yield is 4.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMF was $56.17, representing a -4.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $59 and a 215.25% increase over the 52 week low of $17.82.

OMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.25. Zacks Investment Research reports OMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.63%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMF Dividend History page.

