OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 777.78% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMF was $52.75, representing a -10.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $59 and a 332.02% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

OMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). OMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.43. Zacks Investment Research reports OMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.51%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

