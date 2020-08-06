Dividends
OMF

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 606.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.97, the dividend yield is 29.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMF was $31.97, representing a -34.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.92 and a 161.83% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

OMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). OMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.63. Zacks Investment Research reports OMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -52.27%, compared to an industry average of -17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMF

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular