OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 606.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.97, the dividend yield is 29.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMF was $31.97, representing a -34.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.92 and a 161.83% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

OMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). OMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.63. Zacks Investment Research reports OMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -52.27%, compared to an industry average of -17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

