OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.5x OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 22x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

OneMain Holdings could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:OMF Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on OneMain Holdings.

How Is OneMain Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, OneMain Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 14%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 168% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% per year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 16% each year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it odd that OneMain Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On OneMain Holdings' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of OneMain Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with OneMain Holdings (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

