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OneMain Holdings, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

May 01, 2026 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $226 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.065 billion from $996 million last year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $226 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.065 Bln vs. $996 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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