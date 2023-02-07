OneMain Holdings Gains On Higher Revenues

(RTTNews) - Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) are gaining more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting an increase in fourth-quarter revenues. Further, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 5.3 percent to $1.00.

Net interest income climbed to $891 million from $886 million last year. Other revenues were $169 million, up from $135 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $45.78, up 8.19 percent from the previous close of $42.31 on a volume of 1,192,574.

