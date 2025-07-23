ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $OMF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS ($OMF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,017,523,237 and earnings of $1.24 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OMF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $OMF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS H. SHULMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,238,450.
- MICAH R. CONRAD (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $843,749.
- MICHAEL A HEDLUND (pao, SVP and Group Controller) sold 2,808 shares for an estimated $157,500
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of ONEMAIN HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 10,721,095 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $611,102,415
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,427,364 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,769,552
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,357,528 shares (+772.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,355,968
- COOPERMAN LEON G added 580,000 shares (+187.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,350,400
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC removed 552,320 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,997,401
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 489,168 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,910,531
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 474,161 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,176,989
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $OMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 07/15/2025
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/11/2025
- Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $56.0 on 07/08/2025
- David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/30/2025
- John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $58.0 on 03/25/2025
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 02/03/2025
- Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $62.0 on 02/03/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
