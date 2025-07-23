ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $OMF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS ($OMF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,017,523,237 and earnings of $1.24 per share.

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $OMF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS H. SHULMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,238,450 .

. MICAH R. CONRAD (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $843,749 .

. MICHAEL A HEDLUND (pao, SVP and Group Controller) sold 2,808 shares for an estimated $157,500

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of ONEMAIN HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $OMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $56.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $58.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $62.0 on 02/03/2025

