OneMain Holdings Appoints Osterhout As CFO, Micah Conrad As COO

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) announced that Jenny Osterhout will take over the role of chief financial officer, effective March 31, 2024. At the same time, Micah Conrad will be promoted to the role of chief operating officer. Conrad will succeed Rajive Chadha, the current COO, who will step down on the same day.

Osterhout joined OneMain in January 2020 and has since then been serving as the Chief Strategy Officer. She has previously held several positions at BNY Mellon, a global investment company.

Micah Conrad has been with OneMain since 2013 and was appointed CFO in 2019. Before joining OneMain, Conrad was a managing director at Citigroup.

