OneDigital Bags Major Investment From Stone Point Capital And Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

(RTTNews) - OneDigital, backed by Onex Corp. (ONEXF,PK), Friday announced a major investment from Stone Point Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, valuing the company in excess of $7 billion.

The investment would help the company to strengthen its capabilities, and support its continued growth through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

"This commitment from Stone Point Capital and CPP Investments represents two high-quality investors aligning behind a single platform that integrates across a multitude of verticals," said Adam Bruckman, President and CEO of OneDigital.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Currently, Onex's stock is trading at $89.64, down 0.34 percent on the OTC Markets.

