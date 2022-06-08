Markets
OneConnect To Upsize Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) announced its board has approved to upsize share repurchase program announced on February 24, 2022 by 1% of the total outstanding ordinary shares. As a result, after this upsize, the company may purchase its own ADSs up to 3% of the total outstanding ordinary shares before September 30, 2022. OneConnect expects to fund the repurchase from its existing cash balance.

The Board of OneConnect will review the repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program.

