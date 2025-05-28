Markets
OCFT

OneConnect Financial Technology Q1 Loss Narrows Despite Decreased Revenue

May 28, 2025 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT), a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions, Wednesday reported loss from continuing operations of RMB38.36 million or RMB 1.06 per ADS for the first quarter, lower than RMB53.69 million or 1.48 per ADS loss in the same period last year, primarily helped by lower expenses.

Revenue form continuing operations declined to RMB367.78 million from RMB723.27 million in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OCFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.