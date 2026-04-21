OneAscent Bets $20.8 Million on New Position in iShares Treasury ETF

Key Points

OneAscent acquired 906,070 shares in IBTG; estimated trade size $20.75 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $20.76 million, reflecting both share purchase and price movement.

The transaction represented 1.12% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Position at quarter end: 906,070 shares, valued at $20.76 million.

This new position places IBTG outside the fund's top five holdings as of March 31, 2026.

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, OneAscent Financial Services LLC reported buying 906,070 shares of iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG), during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $20.75 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position was $20.76 million, reflecting both the purchase and any price changes during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, with IBTG accounting for 1.1246% of 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:OACP: $125.53 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:OAIM: $109.84 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VOO: $107.26 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:OALC: $97.19 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPYM: $77.35 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, shares were priced at $22.89, down 0.41% from the 52-week high.

One-year price change: 3.95%; one-year alpha versus S&P 500: -30.58%.

Annualized dividend yield: 1.97% as of April 21, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 2026-04-20) $22.89 Dividend yield 1.97% 1-year total return 3.95%

ETF snapshot

Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2026, providing a defined maturity date and exposure to high-quality government securities.

Portfolio consists exclusively of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2026, offering a predictable risk profile and interest rate sensitivity aligned with the target year.

Structured as a term ETF with a transparent, passively managed approach.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF provides investors with a laddered, time-defined exposure to U.S. Treasury securities maturing in 2026. Its strategy enables investors to match specific cash flow needs or manage interest rate risk with precision. The fund's transparent structure and exclusive focus on U.S. Treasuries offer a high degree of credit quality and predictability for fixed income allocations.

What this transaction means for investors

OneAscent’s largest holdings remained relatively unchanged between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. But the addition of IBTG suggests a modest shift toward fixed-income investments. It represents over 1% of the fund’s assets under management, which is a substantial amount considering it holds nearly 600 positions.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is designed to deliver predictable yields rather than outsize gains while providing some protection from market volatility. It is non-diversified, which might indicate risk in a different sort of investment, but since it’s all-in on Treasuries, the risk is limited. All the bonds mature in 2026, which offers investors exposure to short-term government debt with a predetermined time frame. So, IBTG functions more like a bond with a set maturity date instead of a traditional bond ETF without a set maturity date.

It's interesting to track the investments of large funds like OneAscent, if only because it provides ideas for the average investor. IBTG might be attractive to someone who is saving for a particular life event or purchase or just choosing to wait out a volatile market. There might be better places to park your cash for the next several months in terms of yield, but this ETF is one of the safer ones.

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Pamela Kock has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.