One Year Into The Pandemic: Real Estate Disruption Continues to Turn Heads

By Ed Mermelstein, Founder and CEO of One and Only Holdings

The disruption of Covid-19 on the real estate industry has been unprecedented, with one of the most stable asset classes being turned upside down within a matter of months. In comparison to other investments such as stocks and bonds, real estate adjusts at a much slower pace. Unusually, we have seen Covid-19 speed up the adjustment of real estate in areas such as prop-tech, healthy buildings, and construction.

Prior to Covid-19, PropTech was slowly transforming the real estate industry. Rentals and sales were primarily conducted offline for decades and face to face interactions were the norm. Property searches, viewings, KYC and contract signings were typically done the old-fashioned way, until March 2020. Within months, the process has accelerated into a primarily digital industry, accelerating and modernizing the real estate transaction in a way few could have imagined. We have seen an explosion in video tours and 3D virtual tours to sell and rent all kinds of real estate. Additionally, there has been a substantial increase in digital rent collections and use of property management software. Going forward, the increased use of PropTech will greatly benefit the real estate industry due to the increased efficiency it provides.

Fearing the transmission of Covid-19 at every turn, an emphasis has been placed on cleanliness. A large need has been created for surface level disinfectants and air filtration systems. Moving forward, organic disinfectants and HEPA filters will be the norm around the country. Where possible, touch free surfaces have been implemented. For example, we are seeing the extinction of physical keys, which are being replaced by mobile credentials. Smart phones are now regularly opening offices, car doors, and homes. Additionally, we will see more buildings become either LEED or WELL certified throughout the country as a result of people’s increased focus on health. According to an MIT Study, these healthier buildings are not only better for the end user, but they provide a greater ROI than their counterparts. The increase in clean buildings combined with a much larger percentage of the population being vaccinated should help most real estate fully reopen by the end of this summer.

Covid-19 has caused many logistics issues in the country, some of which have had a major impact on real estate, especially construction. Many input materials for construction have drastically increased in price over the last year. For example, Lumber prices are up as much as 190% nationwide. Additionally, there is currently a labor shortage in construction, which is pushing wages up. Going forward, until these logistics are figured out it is going to be much more expensive to build property, constraining supply, and thus further pushing prices up.

Many have reevaluated their living situations due to Covid-19 and moved to the suburbs or warmer climates, while others have simply opted for the extra bedroom or the second house. People have decided if they are spending significantly more time at home it is worth it to spend more on their housing costs. This phenomenon of people placing greater importance on their home, more than ever, has led to the record breaking transaction volumes we are seeing all over the country.

While the U.S. housing market, as a whole, is doing very well due to limited supply and record low mortgage rates, cities like New York and San Francisco have been beaten down due to the increased spread of disease in high density urban centers. Those who have decided to stay put in major urban centers have suddenly become beneficiaries of record low home and rental prices. Many in these cities, especially New York City, have taken advantage of the lower prices as evidenced by the recent spike in transactions for both sales and rentals. In addition, an increase in suburban residents who fled cities returning to the urban centers, as we saw after 9/11, will increase demand for the cities yet again and speed up the economic recovery.

This once in a century pandemic has impacted many industries, but the accelerated changes in US real estate have been truly transformative. We have seen more innovation over the last year, with its impact on real estate, than over the last 10 years combined. The changes and adaptations which have been made, such as the clean buildings, or all of the new PropTech being implemented will greatly benefit the real estate industry in the future. It will be exciting to see what new innovations come to real estate in the future knowing the great resilience and adaptation we have seen in the industry over the last year.

