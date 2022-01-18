One Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) insider reduced their stake by 8.2% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Wrap Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WRAP ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wrap Technologies

The Independent Director, Michael Parris, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$171k worth of shares at a price of US$8.58 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$4.13. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Michael Parris was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:WRAP Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2022

Wrap Technologies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Wrap Technologies over the last quarter. Chief Operating Officer Glenn Hickman shelled out US$24k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Wrap Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Wrap Technologies insiders own about US$62m worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wrap Technologies Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Wrap Technologies insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Wrap Technologies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

