One World Lithium Acquires Key Patent Rights

One World Lithium (TSE:OWLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

One World Lithium Inc. has completed the assignment of patent applications for a Direct Lithium Carbonate Extraction Technology from MatterGreen LLC, making it the sole owner. The company will fund further development and testing of this innovative extraction process in Oregon, which could streamline lithium carbonate production from various sources.

For further insights into TSE:OWLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.