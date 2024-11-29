News & Insights

Stocks
OWRDF

One World Lithium Acquires Key Patent Rights

November 29, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

One World Lithium (TSE:OWLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

One World Lithium Inc. has completed the assignment of patent applications for a Direct Lithium Carbonate Extraction Technology from MatterGreen LLC, making it the sole owner. The company will fund further development and testing of this innovative extraction process in Oregon, which could streamline lithium carbonate production from various sources.

For further insights into TSE:OWLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OWRDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.