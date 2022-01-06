US Markets
One worker killed in collision at Suncor oil sands site, local police say

Nia Williams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

One worker was killed at Suncor Energy's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta on Thursday after two heavy hauler vehicles collided on site, local police said in a statement.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a man aged 51, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

