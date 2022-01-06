One worker killed in collision at Suncor oil sands site, local police say

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 6 (Reuters) - One worker was killed at Suncor Energy's SU.TO oil sands base plant in northern Alberta on Thursday after two heavy hauler vehicles collided on site, local police said in a statement.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a man aged 51, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

