One White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) insider reduced their stake by 2.9% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.'s (NYSE:WTM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

White Mountains Insurance Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the MD & Chief Accounting Officer, Michaela Hildreth, sold US$127k worth of shares at a price of US$1,271 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$1,370. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.9% of Michaela Hildreth's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michaela Hildreth.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:WTM Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. White Mountains Insurance Group insiders own about US$108m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About White Mountains Insurance Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of White Mountains Insurance Group, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

