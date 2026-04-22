One Wealth Advisors Initiated a Position in iShares' BLCR. Is This ETF a Buy?

Key Points

One Wealth Advisors initiated 216,130-share position in BLCR; estimated trade value $9.26 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $8.87 million, reflecting both the new stake and market moves.

BLCR represents 1.11% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, One Wealth Advisors, LLC reported a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR), acquiring 216,130 shares.

The estimated value of this trade was $9.26 million, calculated from the average share price during the first quarter. As of March 31, the BLCR stake was valued at $8.87 million, reflecting the quarter-end market price.

What else to know

This new BLCR position makes up 1.11% of the fund's 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPYM: $52.30 million (6.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $35.90 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVE: $27.57 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $26.92 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:MUB: $26.60 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, BLCR shares were priced at $46.02; the one-year return was 66.7%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 27.35 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.04 billion Price (as of market close 2026-04-20) $46.02 Dividend yield 0.28% 1-year price change 66.68%

ETF snapshot

The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively investing in large-cap U.S. equities, combining fundamental and quantitative analysis to select holdings.

The portfolio is primarily composed of large-cap U.S. stocks, reflecting a core approach to U.S. equity exposure.

Structured as an actively-managed ETF, the fund provides core U.S. equity exposure.

The iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (BLCR) offers investors an actively managed strategy focused on large-cap U.S. equities, leveraging both fundamental and quantitative insights to optimize portfolio returns. With assets under management of more than $4 billion, the fund provides diversified exposure to the U.S. large-cap market segment.

BLCR is designed for investors seeking a core equity allocation with the flexibility and transparency of an ETF structure. Its 66.68% one-year price appreciation underscores its recent performance and appeal for those targeting growth within the large-cap universe.

What this transaction means for investors

Investment firm One Wealth Advisors buying iShares’ BLCR ETF is a noteworthy event, since it represents a new position. This suggests One Wealth Advisors is bullish towards the fund.

BLCR is a newer ETF with the fund’s inception taking place in 2023. Consequently, there’s not much history for investors to evaluate.

The ETF’s annual return since it began has averaged 22.9%, which is good performance. Although its expense ratio of 0.38% is not cheap, the elevated cost is to be expected given it’s an actively-managed fund.

With One Wealth Advisors buying into BLCR, does this mean the ETF is a buy? That depends on your investment goals. It focuses on high-growth large cap stocks, so that would need to be where you want to invest.

While BLCR’s AUM of $4 billion offers solid liquidity, the fund only has 37 holdings as of April 21. As a result, the ETF’s returns are highly dependent on the performance of this small group of stocks. So that is a key consideration.

If you want a professionally-managed ETF targeting some of the biggest companies in the U.S. stock market, then BLCR could be for you.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.