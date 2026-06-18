One Warning Signal AMD Investors Can't Miss

Key Points

AMD is posting solid growth, but it's nothing compared to its peers.

AMD's stock has gotten very expensive.

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If you're an Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investor, you're likely thrilled about the stock's performance so far in 2026. The share price is up 143% so far, easily ranking it among the best-performing stocks in the market. Despite that strong performance, there's a growing concern investors need to be aware of.

There's one warning signal that AMD investors shouldn't ignore.

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AMD's stock and business have become unlinked

Normally, a stock's performance is highly correlated to business growth. This makes perfect sense, as the stock gives shareholders ownership of a fraction of the business. However, the stock and the business can sometimes become disconnected. When the business does well but the stock slumps, this can be a great investing opportunity. On the flip side, if a stock soars and the business does just OK, the stock can easily become overvalued and become ripe for a pullback.

The latter is where I think AMD's stock belongs.

AMD isn't doing badly as a business, and its products are benefiting greatly from the enthusiasm for all things artificial intelligence (AI)-related. But it's not a top AI growth stock, either. A look at AMD's Q1 results offers some clues. AMD's overall revenue rose 38% year over year, with all-important data center revenue rising 57%. However, its operating margin slipped by 1 percentage point, leading to operating income falling by 11%. Those results are solid, but they don't really justify the stock's 143% spike this year. Something seems odd there.

When investors look at analysts' consensus forecasts, AMD's revenue is expected to rise 43% this year and 54% next year. Those are both solid projections, but combined, that's a 121% revenue growth rate over two years -- far less than the stock has gained in 2026 so far.

This leads me to believe that AMD stock is overvalued, and the stats appear to back that up.

AMD now trades for nearly 75 times forward earnings, and more than 42 times 2027 earnings. That's way higher than its peers despite not having as strong results. Take Nvidia, for example. Its revenue rose 85% last quarter, yet the stock trades for 24 times forward earnings and 17 times next year's earnings. That's a much better value proposition for our company in the same industry, and worries me about the stability of AMD's newfound gains.

If I were an AMD investor (which I'm not), I'd be taking a hard look at these recent gains and deciding what to do with them. There are far better values in the market, and I think investors should consider shifting some of the returns from AMD's stock to other AI investment options.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.