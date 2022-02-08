One Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) insider reduced their stake by 100% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Vectrus, Inc.'s (NYSE:VEC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vectrus

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Kevin Leonard, sold US$275k worth of shares at a price of US$48.63 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$43.20. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Kevin Leonard was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Kevin Leonard sold a total of 7.41k shares over the year at an average price of US$50.98. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:VEC Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

Insiders at Vectrus Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Vectrus. In total, insider Kevin Leonard sold US$275k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Vectrus insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 2.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Vectrus Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Vectrus stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Vectrus makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vectrus. For example - Vectrus has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

