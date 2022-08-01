One Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) insider upped their stake by 34% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.'s (NYSE:UBA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Urstadt Biddle Properties

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Bryan Colley bought US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$19.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$18.40. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Bryan Colley was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:UBA Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Does Urstadt Biddle Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Urstadt Biddle Properties insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$76m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Urstadt Biddle Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Urstadt Biddle Properties shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Urstadt Biddle Properties insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Urstadt Biddle Properties.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

