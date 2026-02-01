One of Under Armour's 10% Owners Buys 2.6M Shares as Legal Setbacks Come to A Close

Key Points

A 10% owner in Under Armour recently purchased 2.6 million shares indirectly in open-market transactions on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 2026, for a total of approximately $16.4 million.

The company recently faced a legal setback, losing access to $100 million in a Directors & Officers insurance coverage claim.

V. Prem Et Al Watsa, 10% Owner of Under Armour (NYSE:UA), executed multiple open-market purchases between Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, totaling 2,641,105 shares for an approximate value of $16.4 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,641,105 Transaction value $16.4 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 65,000,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($6.23).

Key questions

What is the significance of the transaction’s scale relative to total holdings?

This purchase accounted for 4.2% of the insider’s total indirect holdings.

Were there directly held shares involved in any transactions?

No, the filing doesn’t mention anything about directly held shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.05 billion Net income (TTM) -$87.65 million Employees 14,163 *1-year price change -18.98%

* 1-year performance calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Under Armour is a global manufacturer of athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories, leveraging a multi-channel distribution strategy to reach consumers worldwide. It offers sportswear for a variety of sports, including track & field, basketball, football, baseball, and MMA.

What this transaction means for investors

Although the transactions involved a large number of shares purchased, that doesn’t make Under Armour’s stock ideal for a current investment. The stock has been performing poorly for four straight years; it reported negative net income in FY 2025 and is continuing that trend in FY 2026 so far.

The apparel manufacturer also suffered a legal loss in January. 20, 2026, when an appeals court ruled they don’t have a right to a separate $100 million Director & Officers (D&R) insurance claim that the previous court originally ruled in favor of the company.

Under Armour’s Chief Product Officer announced their departure will take effect on February 2nd, adding to the long list of executives the company struggles to keep long-term, and leaving the company without a lead product strategist.

And then one of its biggest losses in company history was its inability to re-sign NBA legend Steph Curry to a new brand deal in November 2025. The company is facing many hurdles right now, and I would not recommend the stock for the foreseeable future.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Under Armour. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

