The One Thing All Retirees Should Do Before Claiming Social Security Benefits in 2026

Key Points

One of the most important things you can do for yourself before claiming Social Security is to meet with a financial advisor.

There are many fee-only advisors who charge only for the time they spend helping you.

Meeting with an advisor before you retire can help you rest easier at night, knowing that you've worked through all the "what-ifs."

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're planning for retirement, there's one thing you should do before claiming Social Security benefits. Meet with a financial advisor. Even if you've never met with an advisor before, that's OK. Many work on a fee-only basis, meaning you don't have to marry yourself to one.

And if you're worried that you don't have enough money to "waste an advisor's time," banish that thought. It doesn't matter how much money you're entering retirement with. The goal is to ensure that the money you have lasts.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

You can find a fee-only fiduciary by visiting The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) website at napfa.org. It's important to work with a fiduciary. A fiduciary, by law, must make suggestions for your benefit rather than their own. In other words, you're looking for someone who puts your needs first.

Here's why it's so important to meet with an advisor before claiming Social Security.

An advisor can tell you if you're claiming at the right time

As an impartial party, an advisor can look at your total assets and help you determine if you're claiming at the right time. They can let you know if you're leaving too much money on the table by retiring early or if you've "over-planned" and could have retired years ago. If you're too young to claim Medicare, a tax advisor may be able to help you find an alternative source of medical coverage in retirement. A financial advisor will also tell you how long your benefits are likely to last and if you'll have enough money to carry you through retirement.

An advisor can explain how Social Security benefits will impact your overall tax bill

The bite taxes take out of Social Security often comes as a surprise to people. An advisor can tell you how much you can expect to pay in taxes once you factor in other sources of income, such as withdrawals from a retirement account.

An advisor can come up with a strategy that minimizes taxes on your benefits (and other sources of income)

Once you add up Social Security benefits, money from your retirement account, and any other sources of income, you may be surprised by the amount of money you're working with. No matter how much that adds up to be, a financial advisor can help you develop a solid withdrawal strategy that gives you access to the amount you need each month without pushing you into a higher tax bracket.

A financial advisor can help you create a realistic post-retirement budget

Retirement isn't the end of anything. You'll still have dreams and things you want to accomplish. You'll still have places and people to visit. To accomplish everything you want in retirement, you need a realistic budget. A good financial advisor can help you develop a budget you can stick with.

If you're getting close to retirement, congratulations! Before you claim Social Security benefits, though, take the extra step of meeting with a financial advisor to ensure all your ducks are in a row.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.