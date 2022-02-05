One The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) insider reduced their stake by 45% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hartford Financial Services Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Robert Allardice, sold US$609k worth of shares at a price of US$67.61 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$70.52. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 45% of Robert Allardice's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Robert Allardice.

Robert Allardice divested 12.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$69.03. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HIG Insider Trading Volume February 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Hartford Financial Services Group insiders own about US$76m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Hartford Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Hartford Financial Services Group in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Hartford Financial Services Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

