One The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) insider upped their stake by 5.7% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for The GEO Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GEO ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

GEO Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board George Zoley for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$6.75 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$8.03. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GEO Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2022

Does GEO Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that GEO Group insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GEO Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in GEO Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that GEO Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

