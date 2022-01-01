One The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) insider reduced their stake by 8.5% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHEF ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chefs' Warehouse

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Christopher Pappas, sold US$11m worth of shares at a price of US$35.32 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$33.30. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Christopher Pappas.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CHEF Insider Trading Volume January 1st 2022

Chefs' Warehouse Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Chefs' Warehouse. In total, Founder Christopher Pappas sold US$11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Chefs' Warehouse insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$173m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Chefs' Warehouse Tell Us?

An insider sold Chefs' Warehouse shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Chefs' Warehouse has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

